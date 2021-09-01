AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Citigroup

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.16.

Shares of T opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

