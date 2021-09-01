Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.09.

MGNI stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 290.23 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas S. Knopper sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $334,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,806.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,138 shares of company stock worth $4,832,627 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 548.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 265.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

