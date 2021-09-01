Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the July 29th total of 295,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 35.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 469.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 83.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLSA opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.44.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

