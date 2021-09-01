Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.47

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.47 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 1136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,493,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,572 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 725,283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1,803.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 707,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,899,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,762,000 after acquiring an additional 439,904 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

