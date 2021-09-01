ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.97

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.97 and last traded at $108.97, with a volume of 14 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $400,184.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $73,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $831,372 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 234,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ePlus by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

