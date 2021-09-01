ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.60

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 17196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.0537 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,867,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,828,000 after buying an additional 300,185 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at about $691,788,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,966,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,604,000 after buying an additional 4,803,666 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,138,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,573,000 after buying an additional 1,374,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 19.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 24,847,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,898,000 after buying an additional 3,965,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.