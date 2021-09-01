monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $405.91

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $405.91 and last traded at $405.58, with a volume of 1383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $357.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Cowen started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.42.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

