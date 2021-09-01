SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.05

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.05 and last traded at $53.01, with a volume of 6715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.94.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,502,000 after acquiring an additional 697,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,599,000 after acquiring an additional 634,772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,071,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,561,000 after acquiring an additional 617,308 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,633,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,227,000 after acquiring an additional 292,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,305,000 after purchasing an additional 290,739 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

