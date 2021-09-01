Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of PTMN opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $221.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 10.04%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

