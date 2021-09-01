VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on VER. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Shares of VER opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEREIT (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.