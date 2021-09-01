Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $854.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.00. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

