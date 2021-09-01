The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TD. Scotiabank lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.60.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.62. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 199,203 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after buying an additional 1,473,258 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,211,000 after buying an additional 1,332,633 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,133,000 after buying an additional 923,990 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,626,000 after buying an additional 661,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

