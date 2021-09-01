Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.06.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $331.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.44. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,005. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 33.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

