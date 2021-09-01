VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.85.

VTGN opened at $3.04 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $586.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. On average, research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

