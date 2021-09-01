Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Set at C$44.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$44.50 price target on Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TOU. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$47.50 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.31.

TOU opened at C$33.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.90. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$15.36 and a 52-week high of C$36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.76%.

In other news, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total value of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,603.72. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.81 per share, with a total value of C$74,519.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,833,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$263,308,930.15. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $723,973.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

