Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Downgraded to Sell at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 125.00 to 134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

