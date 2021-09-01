National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.02. National Bank has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Bank by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

