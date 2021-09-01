Financial Analysis: Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) versus Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Fast Track Solutions alerts:

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and Helmerich & Payne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A Helmerich & Payne -28.25% -9.21% -6.24%

Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and Helmerich & Payne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helmerich & Payne $1.77 billion 1.64 -$494.50 million ($0.86) -31.30

Fast Track Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Helmerich & Payne.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fast Track Solutions and Helmerich & Payne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Helmerich & Payne 4 9 8 0 2.19

Helmerich & Payne has a consensus target price of $26.14, suggesting a potential downside of 2.92%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Fast Track Solutions.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Fast Track Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fast Track Solutions

Fast Track Solutions, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Track Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Track Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.