JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $492.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $113,983 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 499.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 169,775 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 141.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 79,618 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.63.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

