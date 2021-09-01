SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €20.90 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.18 ($20.21).

Shares of ETR:SFQ opened at €12.07 ($14.20) on Tuesday. SAF-Holland has a 12-month low of €6.10 ($7.18) and a 12-month high of €14.49 ($17.05). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

