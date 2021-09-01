Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.05.
Shares of ABUS opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $340.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.88. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $3,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 752,076 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
