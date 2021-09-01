Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Shares of ABUS opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $340.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.88. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $3,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 752,076 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

