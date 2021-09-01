Fundamental Research Lowers Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Price Target to C$0.70

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) had its target price trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$2.23 to C$0.70 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Kidoz Inc. (TSXV: KIDZ / OTC: KDOZF) – Ad Revenue up 196% YoY / Entering China” and dated August 19, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst commented.

CVE KIDZ opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.84. Kidoz has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.57 million and a PE ratio of 350.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

