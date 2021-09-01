Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €42.20 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €42.20 ($49.65) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Deutsche Beteiligungs stock opened at €37.05 ($43.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.73 million and a P/E ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.95. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a one year low of €25.55 ($30.06) and a one year high of €39.34 ($46.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

