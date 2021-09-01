Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$159.58.

CM opened at C$145.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$144.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$134.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$96.42 and a 52 week high of C$152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.32 billion and a PE ratio of 12.23.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. Insiders have sold a total of 61,227 shares of company stock worth $8,889,705 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

