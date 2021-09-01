Loop Capital Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $50.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.10.

BIG stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.81.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at about $24,888,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $15,210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 123.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after buying an additional 172,824 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

