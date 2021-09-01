Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) PT Raised to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $52.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,597,000 after acquiring an additional 329,785 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 197,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 20.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 43,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

