DaVita Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,269 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 651% compared to the average daily volume of 169 put options.

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Shares of DVA opened at $130.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.20 and a 200 day moving average of $117.69.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DaVita by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in shares of DaVita by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

