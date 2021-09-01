Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 27,008 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 9,546% compared to the typical daily volume of 280 call options.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELYS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ELYS stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $154.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 5.10. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.
Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 million. Analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elys Game Technology Company Profile
Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.
