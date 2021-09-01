Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 27,008 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 9,546% compared to the typical daily volume of 280 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELYS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELYS stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $154.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 5.10. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 million. Analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

