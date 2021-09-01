Five9 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,836 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 641% compared to the typical volume of 923 call options.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.65.
In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,957 shares of company stock valued at $17,542,172 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $158.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -222.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.10 and its 200-day moving average is $177.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Five9 has a 52 week low of $107.98 and a 52 week high of $211.68.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
About Five9
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.