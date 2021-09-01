Five9 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,836 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 641% compared to the typical volume of 923 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,957 shares of company stock valued at $17,542,172 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 645.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Five9 by 214.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 124.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $158.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -222.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.10 and its 200-day moving average is $177.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Five9 has a 52 week low of $107.98 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

