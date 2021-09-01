Comparing Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) & Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ecovyst and Koninklijke DSM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67 Koninklijke DSM 1 2 5 0 2.50

Ecovyst currently has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 21.70%. Given Ecovyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Koninklijke DSM.

Volatility & Risk

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke DSM has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Koninklijke DSM shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and Koninklijke DSM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83% Koninklijke DSM 5.88% 10.06% 5.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ecovyst and Koninklijke DSM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.61 -$278.77 million $1.00 13.01 Koninklijke DSM $9.26 billion 4.18 $577.96 million $1.18 45.18

Koninklijke DSM has higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke DSM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Koninklijke DSM beats Ecovyst on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups. The Materials segment includes DSM Engineering Plastics, DSM Dyneema, and DSM Resins & Functional Materials. The Innovation Center segment enables and accelerates the innovation power and speed of its core businesses. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Herleen, the Netherlands.

