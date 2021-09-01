Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issued By KeyCorp

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

OLLI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $72.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at $160,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

