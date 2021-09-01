Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DLTR. reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $90.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average of $105.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $1,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after buying an additional 88,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after buying an additional 443,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

