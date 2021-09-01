Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of GTY opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Getty Realty by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after buying an additional 342,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,066,000 after buying an additional 271,383 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,612,000 after buying an additional 185,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Getty Realty by 875.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 152,404 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.