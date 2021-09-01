StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.10.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

