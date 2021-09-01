Roth Capital Boosts Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Price Target to $10.00

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $406.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.06. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 77,609 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 119,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 58,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

