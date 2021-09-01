National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

FIZZ stock opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. National Beverage has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.60 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Beverage will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

