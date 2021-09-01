FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $14.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.73 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ULTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $387.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.68. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.