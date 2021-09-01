Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,179.00 and a beta of 1.37. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.