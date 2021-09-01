New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.
Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.
