New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $16,668,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,330.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 126,470 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,455 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,225.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.