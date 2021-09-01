Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHER. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €162.82 ($191.55).

DHER opened at €122.60 ($144.24) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €120.44 and its 200-day moving average is €116.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion and a PE ratio of -14.40.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

