Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post sales of $8.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $11.08 million. Epizyme posted sales of $3.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $51.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.71 million to $64.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $76.98 million, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $98.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPZM shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Epizyme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Epizyme by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 144,711 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,368,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 84,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 117,563 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

