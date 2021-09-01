Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €59.00 Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €59.00 ($69.41) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.66 ($64.31).

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

