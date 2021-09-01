Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €7.30 ($8.59) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

AT1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.23 ($8.50).

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €6.49 ($7.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion and a PE ratio of 14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.78. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52-week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €6.66 and a 200 day moving average of €6.51.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

