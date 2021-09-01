Short Interest in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expands By 42.1%

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 876,700 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the July 29th total of 616,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $269.20 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $130.95 and a 1 year high of $269.91. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.42.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $7,426,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,722 shares of company stock valued at $22,890,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

