Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $171.07

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.07 and last traded at $170.24, with a volume of 6457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.59.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.42 and its 200 day moving average is $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

