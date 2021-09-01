Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $376.67

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $376.67 and last traded at $376.52, with a volume of 4765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $376.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.01 and its 200 day moving average is $341.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

