Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Life Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.98 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.46.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.59.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $124.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $124.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

