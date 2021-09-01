Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.57

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 8620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $891.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19.
In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $200,768.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.
Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:VTOL)
Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.
