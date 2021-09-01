Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.57

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 8620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $891.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $200,768.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Bristow Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 124.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.