Brokers Offer Predictions for The Gap, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Gap in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

GPS opened at $26.73 on Monday. The Gap has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Gap by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,282.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685 in the last ninety days. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

