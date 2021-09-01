iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.58

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.58 and last traded at $87.47, with a volume of 1740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

